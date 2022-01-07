Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

SOHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

