Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

