Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,705. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

