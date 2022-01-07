Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.54. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,012. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

