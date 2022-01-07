SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $48.64 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00121374 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

