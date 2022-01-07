Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 40,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

