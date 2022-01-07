Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 956 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SkyWest worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 210.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

SKYW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

