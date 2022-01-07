Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000.

NYSEARCA:PDEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

