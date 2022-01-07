Sologenic Reaches Market Cap of $191.45 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Sologenic has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $191.45 million and approximately $683,788.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00060813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00073969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.73 or 0.07634896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.82 or 1.00051119 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

