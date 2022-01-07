SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $2.00. The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 174088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 535,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 882.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 592,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 531,991 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

