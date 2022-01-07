Smartlands Network Price Reaches $7.56 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $38.56 million and $132,971.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00017847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

