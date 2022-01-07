SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

