Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

