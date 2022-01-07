SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.53

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. Research analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

