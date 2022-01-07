Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SIXGF stock remained flat at $$136.00 during trading on Friday. Sixt has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $148.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.24.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

