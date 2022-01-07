SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE:SITE opened at $224.95 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.29 and a 200 day moving average of $208.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

