Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495 over the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

