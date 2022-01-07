Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

SPKB stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.