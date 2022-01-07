Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.32. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 13,067 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

