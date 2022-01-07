Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Rises By 125.7%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.27 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

