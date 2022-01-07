Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Declines By 40.9%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

