Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Increases By 21.7%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 608,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

