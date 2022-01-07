Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Drops By 47.8%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VTAQ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,642,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,951,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.