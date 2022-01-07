Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Rises By 157.9%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

