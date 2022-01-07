Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Decreases By 68.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

