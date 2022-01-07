Short Interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases By 54.1%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 710,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,803. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

