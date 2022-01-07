Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Grows By 26.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 407,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Summit Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,319. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $261.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

