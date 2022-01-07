Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Grows By 55.9%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SMLP stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,650. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

