Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Grows By 25.8%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SPMTF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.