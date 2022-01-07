Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Increases By 284.2%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the November 30th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,900.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

