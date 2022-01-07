Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Increases By 284.2%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the November 30th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,900.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.78.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
