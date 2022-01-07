Short Interest in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Drops By 36.4%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 477,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Mark Ruport bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 74.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the second quarter worth $406,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 440.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

