Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Expands By 50.7%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 1,294,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIXY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

