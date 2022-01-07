Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Declines By 36.2%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 663,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 144.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

