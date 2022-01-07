Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Declines By 50.7%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

SFRRF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandfire Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

