Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Rises By 37.5%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

