Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Expands By 29.9%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,097. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 238,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.