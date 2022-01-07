Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Increases By 29.9%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 158,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 81,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $209.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

