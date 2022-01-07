Short Interest in Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Expands By 29.8%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLNCF remained flat at $$0.73 on Friday. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

