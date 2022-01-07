Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Grows By 30.1%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QQQX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.07. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,695. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

