Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Increases By 31.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 612,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,010. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

