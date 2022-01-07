Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Rises By 33.3%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 41,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.28.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

