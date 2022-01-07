Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Rises By 23.7%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
Montage Gold Company Profile
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.