Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Rises By 23.7%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

