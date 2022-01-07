Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Decreases By 75.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MICR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 8,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,191. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

