Short Interest in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Increases By 22.7%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 173,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,527,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

