Short Interest in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Declines By 58.8%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LVTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,993. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

