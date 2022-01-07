Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Grows By 152.4%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,038. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

