Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Expands By 35.9%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,110. InMode has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
