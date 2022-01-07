Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Expands By 35.9%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,110. InMode has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

