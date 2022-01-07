Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Grows By 37.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 193,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

