Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Grows By 133.0%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LDSF opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 284,679 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 168,369 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares in the last quarter.

