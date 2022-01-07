Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declines By 63.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Croda International stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. Croda International has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $71.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

